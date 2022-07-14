CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

_____

509 FPUS51 KALY 140735

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140734

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

CTZ001-142000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-142000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather