CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022 _____ 642 FPUS51 KALY 240826 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 426 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 CTZ001-242015- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 426 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ013-242015- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 426 AM EDT Tue May 24 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ NAS _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather