CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

219 FPUS51 KALY 170735

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 170734

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

334 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

CTZ001-172000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

334 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ013-172000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

334 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

