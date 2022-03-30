CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

_____

128 FPUS51 KALY 300743

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300741

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

341 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

CTZ001-302000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

341 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-302000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

341 AM EDT Wed Mar 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather