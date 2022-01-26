CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

956 FPUS51 KALY 260859

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260857

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

CTZ001-262100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Additional heavy snow accumulation

possible. Colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-262100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

