CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

_____

763 FPUS51 KALY 150951

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

451 AM EST Sat Jan 15 2022

CTZ001-152115-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

451 AM EST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 18 below.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 1 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 13 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow,

sleet with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature

rising to around 30 after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain or snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

CTZ013-152115-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

451 AM EST Sat Jan 15 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

14 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or rain

or sleet with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NAS

_____

