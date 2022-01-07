CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ 827 FPUS51 KALY 072025 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 072020 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 CTZ001-080900- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ CTZ013-080900- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather