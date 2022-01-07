CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

827 FPUS51 KALY 072025

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 072020

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

CTZ001-080900-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows around 12. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around

10 above. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

CTZ013-080900-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

320 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19.

Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet, rain and freezing rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs 10 to 15.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

