CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16.

Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet in

the morning, then rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

618 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18.

Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain and

sleet in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain likely in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

