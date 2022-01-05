CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

198 FPUS51 KALY 051934

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 051932

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

232 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

CTZ001-060900-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

232 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ013-060900-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

232 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather