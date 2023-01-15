WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 836 PM PST Sun Jan 15 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by other multiple causes continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 834 PM PST, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Additional rainfall is expected until Monday night with brief moderate to heavy rainfall at times. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Merced, Atwater, Planada and Le Grand. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather