WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

743 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4

feet above 8,000 feet. Additional snow acuumulations of 12 to

18 inches between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Storm total

accumulation of Expect 3 to 6 feet of snow with locally

heavier amounts above 8,000 feet and 18 inches to 3 feet

between 6,000 and 8,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet from Yosemite National

Park to Tulare County.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

