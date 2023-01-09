WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

400 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

Winds will continue to decrease through the evening and the High

Wind Warning is being allowed to expire. Winds will increase again

by the early morning hours Wednesday.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE...West Side Mountains South of 198, Buena Vista,

Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

Winds will continue to decrease through the evening and the Wind

Advisory is being allowed to expire. Winds will increase again by

the early morning hours Wednesday.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno, Kern and Tulare.

* WHEN...Until 915 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. It will

take several hours for all the water from these storms to work

through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 401 PM PST, gauge reports indicated an area of very heavy

rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Porterville, Terra Bella, Three Rivers, East Porterville,

Ducor, South Fork Campground, Case Mountain, Oak Opening,

Springville, Hockett Meadow Ranger Station, Wolverton Point,

Ash Mountain Sequoia Park HQ, Potwisha Campground, Atwell

Mill Campground, Buckeye Flat Campground, Quinn Patrol Cabin,

Camp Nelson, Wet Meadows, Cold Springs Campground and Mineral

King Ranger Station.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

