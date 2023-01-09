WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1129 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN FRESNO AND EAST CENTRAL MADERA COUNTIES...

At 1129 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. The expected

rainfall rate is 0.1 to 0.25 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Oakhurst, Peckinpah, Crane Valley Reservoir, North Fork, Bass

Lake, Nature Point, Chilkoot Meadow, Poison Ridge and Auberry.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Rancheria Creek, Browns Creek, Shuteye Creek, Little Fine Gold

Creek, China Creek, Owl Creek, Sand Creek, Chiquito Creek, Big

Creek, Fish Creek, North Fork Willow Creek, Peckinpah Creek, South

Fork Willow Creek, West Fork Chiquito Creek, Rock Creek, Ciatana

Creek, Hookers Creek, Clearwater Creek, Gertrude Creek, Whisky

Creek, Saginaw Creek, North Fork Sand Creek, San Joaquin River,

Fine Gold Creek, Willow Creek, Slide Creek, Fresno River and

Arnold Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Madera, Mariposa and Merced.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1133 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in

the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Bootjack, Mariposa, Planada, Catheys Valley, Lake McClure,

Jerseydale, Le Grand and El Portal.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

