WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 213 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PST FOR NORTHWESTERN TULARE COUNTY... At 212 PM PST, a severe thunderstorm was located about 7 miles southwest of Three Rivers, or around 19 miles east of Visalia, moving to the northeast near 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Three Rivers, Lemon Cove and Lindcove. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. This is a dangerous storm, capable of producing large hail driven by severe winds! SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! If you are caught outdoors, cover your head and neck. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.