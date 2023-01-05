WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Hanford CA 217 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Kings. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 400 AM PST Friday for a portion of central California. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather