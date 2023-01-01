WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

446 PM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with frequent gusts around 55

mph expected. Occasional gusts near 60 mph possible.

* WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

