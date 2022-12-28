WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Hanford CA

851 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5,

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal,

Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills,

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Los

Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera

Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Planada - Le Grand -

Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, South End San Joaquin Valley,

South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra,

Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley,

West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of

198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties and Yosemite Valley.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be

flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are

possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood

with more heavy rain. Bear Creek may hit Moderate Flood stage

Saturday evening through Saturday Night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Heavy rain may lead to nuisance flooding, rapid rise in area

rivers, and rockslides in steep canyons.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

