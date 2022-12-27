WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1025 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

areas, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra and

Yosemite Valley.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Atmospheric river bringing rainfall rates of one half an inch

and hour can lead to nuisance flooding in low lying areas, as

well as localized rockslides along steep canyons.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

