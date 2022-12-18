WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

458 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 28 to

32 degrees expected outside of major urban areas. For the

Dense Fog Advisory, visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800

feet to as low or even lower than 200 feet.

* WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 7 AM PST Monday. For the

Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can damage or kill crops

and other sensitive vegetation. Hazardous driving conditions

due to low visibility in fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

* WHERE...Fresno-Clovis, Bakersfield and South End San Joaquin

Valley.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

