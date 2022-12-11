WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 340 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Mariposa, central Madera and eastern Merced Counties through 415 AM PST... At 338 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Bootjack, or 22 miles east of Merced, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Yosemite South Entrance, Bootjack, Mariposa, Metcalf Gap, Mariposa Grove, El Portal, Wawona Campground, Buck Camp Ranger Station, Fish Camp, Wawona, Wawona Vistor Center, Jerseydale and Ahwahnee. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Brief Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3716 12001 3728 12022 3774 11984 3757 11946 TIME...MOT...LOC 1138Z 234DEG 32KT 3731 12006 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather