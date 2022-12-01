WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1110 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY MORNING... ...A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 7000 FEET... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of two to three feet above 6,000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of one to two feet from 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph along the crest and through canyons. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of two to four feet conceivable above 8,000 feet. Snowfall of one to two feet possible from 7,000 feet to 8,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph along the crest and through canyons. * WHERE...Most of the Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, valid until 4 AM PST Friday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, valid from Friday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of eight to sixteen inches above 5,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph along the crest and through canyons. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of two to four feet conceivable above 8,000 feet. Snowfall of one to two feet possible from 7,000 feet to 8,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph along the crest and through canyons. * WHERE...Southern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, valid until 4 AM PST Friday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, valid from Friday evening through late Sunday night. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather