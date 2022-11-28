WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 132 AM PST Mon Nov 28 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Locally stronger winds are possible. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Low lying areas of the valley including Merced-Madera- Mendota, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Caruthers-San Joaquin- Selma, Buttonwillow- Lost Hills-I5, Delano-Wasco- Shafter and Hanford- Corcoran- Lemoore. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather