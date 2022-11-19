WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1051 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022

Freezing temperatures in the lowest elevations of the rural

portions of the San Joaquin Valley will be possible Sunday

morning.

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 29-32 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Caruthers-San Joaquin-Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter and

Hanford-Corcoran-Lemoore.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather