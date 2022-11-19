WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1051 AM PST Sat Nov 19 2022 Freezing temperatures in the lowest elevations of the rural portions of the San Joaquin Valley will be possible Sunday morning. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 29-32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Caruthers-San Joaquin-Selma, Delano-Wasco-Shafter and Hanford-Corcoran-Lemoore. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather