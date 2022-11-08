WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

624 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno and Madera.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 624 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Auberry.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

