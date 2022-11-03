WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1228 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 3

feet. Isolated amounts of 4 feet of snow above 8000 feet.

Westerly winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley and Upper San

Joaquin River.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hikers and campers could face life

threatening conditions due to heavy snow, strong wind, and

freezing cold temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow fall accumulations of 1

to 2 feet. Isolated amounts of 3 feet above 8000 feet. Westerly

winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP, Grant Grove

Area, Sequoia NP and South End of the Upper Sierra.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Wednesday morning.

commute.

