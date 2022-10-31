WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 31, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

1101 AM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...First Significant Storm of the Wet Season Early This Week...

A strong storm system will move out of the Gulf of Alaska Monday

and move into the Pacific Northwest on Monday night. We are

expecting a strong cold front to move across the region on Tuesday

night. Snow is expected to increase Tuesday afternoon with the

potential heavy snow on Tuesday night. The front will push south

into the Kern county area on Wednesday and provide lighter

amounts.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches above 6000 feet. Snow level lowering to 5000 feet Tuesday

night with 3 to 6 inches of snow. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE...Yosemite NP outside of the valley, Upper San Joaquin

River and Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with high country road

closures. The hazardous conditions could impact hikers and

campers in the National Parks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

