WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA

350 PM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Fresno

County through 430 PM PDT...

At 349 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles west of North Lake Campground, or 20 miles west of Aspendell,

moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lake Thomas Edison, Kaiser Point, Upper Burnt Corral, High Sierra,

Volcanic Knob and Florence Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3740 11878 3739 11879 3737 11877 3734 11878

3733 11876 3717 11894 3725 11912 3753 11902

TIME...MOT...LOC 2249Z 206DEG 7KT 3731 11895

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

