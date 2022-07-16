WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

329 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno and Tulare. This includes Kings Canyon National

Park.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 326 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Charlotte Lakes Ranger Station, Upper Tyndall Creek, Roaring

River Ranger Station, Tyndall Creek Ranger Station and

Charlotte Lake.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

