WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 858 PM PDT Mon Jun 27 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures of 102 to 105 degrees. Overnight lows in the upper 60's to upper 70's. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, and Kern River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. ...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Temperatures are now expected to remain below Heat Advisory thresholds, but warm to very warm temperatures are expected inland Tuesday afternoon. Please remember that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.