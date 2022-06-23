WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Hanford CA

222 AM PDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 230 AM PDT early this morning for

a portion of central California, including the following counties,

Fresno and Merced.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

