WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

836 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...A WIND ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON

UNTIL 1 PM PDT MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...A HIGH WIND WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON INTO

MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, sustained west winds 25 to 35 mph,

with gusts near 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,

sustained west to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts near

70 mph possible.

* WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM PDT this afternoon until

1 PM PDT Monday afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday

afternoon into Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some

locations. Travel could be perilous, particularly for high

profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not

limited to Highway 14, Highway 178 through and below Walker

Pass, and Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including

the town of Mojave.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of high winds.

