WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 245 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional amounts of 3 to 6 inches with localized amounts up to 10 inches above 5000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph along exposed ridges. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 5000 feet north of the Kern county line. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather