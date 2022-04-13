WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

954 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not

limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 below Tehachapi Pass, and

Highway 178 below Walker Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather