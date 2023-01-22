WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

_____

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

356 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...KING TIDES CONTINUE THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON, BRINGING MINOR

COASTAL FLOODING FOR LOW LYING AREAS...

.The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to

as the King Tides, will impact the coast and San Francisco Bay

shoreline through Monday the 23rd, and have historically resulted

in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year.

The lowest low tides of the event will be observed during the

late afternoon to early evening hours which may lead to trouble

for mariners navigating shallow waterways.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST

MONDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying

coastal locations across the coast during peak high tide each

day through Monday afternoon.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide

events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads

along the coast with the highest high tides.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tidal levels will rise along the Pacific

coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as

Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing and the mouth of the Salinas

river at the Salinas Lagoon. Beachgoers should be familiar with

times and heights of local tidal levels. Occurrence of sneaker

waves is no longer a high risk as northwest swell has

diminished, but continue to use caution near the ocean.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

coastal locations along the coast and the San Francisco Bay

shoreline during peak high tide each day through Monday

afternoon.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay

Shoreline.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide poolers and beachgoers should be

familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to

avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water

levels.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather