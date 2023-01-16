WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1039 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Alameda Creek above Div Dam near Sunol.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams

continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It

will take several hours for all the water from these storms to

work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1032 AM PST, River gauge report on Alameda Creek above Div

Dam near Sunol remain in minor flood stage. At 10:15 am, the

gauge had fallen to 6.99 ft. Latest forecast indicates the

creek will continue to recede through the day.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Alameda Creek near Sunol

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

