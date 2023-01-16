WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service San Francisco CA 243 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 .Moderate to heavy rain persists over the San Francisco Bay Area and we are seeing rises on local creeks, including Alameda Creek. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Alameda Creek near Niles in Alameda County north of Fremont and east of Union City. * WHEN...Until 545 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 236 AM PST, River gauge report on Alameda Creek near Niles is showing rises. At 2 am, the gauge had risen to 8.75 ft and additional rises are likely as rain will continue in the area for the next couple of hours. Minor flood stage at this gauge starts at 9 ft so flooding is expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen recently. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Niles Canyon Rd north of Mission Blvd and Vallejo Mill Park. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather