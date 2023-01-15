WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1229 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Carmel River at Robles Del Rio affecting Monterey County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet

and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,

or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,

stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this morning at 800 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is expected to continue.

* WHERE...Carmel River at Robles Del Rio.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 7.5 feet, Monitor Stage. Water levels are roughly 1

foot below primary breakout locations near Camp Steffani, Paso

Hondo, and Dampierre Park.

At 8.5 feet, Low lying homes from Camp Steffani to below Robles

del Rio will begin to flood. Old Odello Ranch near Carmel begins

to flood. Homes along Paso Hondo and Dampierre Park subject to

flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 12:15 PM PST Saturday the stage was 8.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to gradually lower on

Sunday.

- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.3 feet on 01/24/1995.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather