WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 823 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marin County through 900 AM PST... At 823 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fairfax, or near San Rafael, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... San Rafael, Novato, Mill Valley, San Anselmo, Larkspur, Corte Madera, Fairfax, San Geronimo, Kentfield, Lucas Valley-Marinwood, Black Point-Green Point, Stinson Beach, Ross, Santa Venetia, Woodacre and Lagunitas-Forest Knolls. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3812 12251 3807 12248 3805 12249 3802 12250 3801 12247 3798 12245 3798 12247 3797 12249 3794 12248 3794 12251 3793 12250 3790 12255 3791 12257 3791 12259 3788 12260 3789 12263 3799 12272 TIME...MOT...LOC 1623Z 230DEG 37KT 3796 12259 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather