WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

358 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

California...

Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville affecting Sonoma

County.

For the Russian River...including Johnsons Beach near Guerneville...

Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM PST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville.

* WHEN...From late tonight until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Flood stage. Minor flooding. Lower Mill

Street in Guerneville and Old Bohemian Highway in Monte Rio are

expected to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:00 PM PST Monday the stage was 30.11 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

just after midnight tonight and continue rising to 32.1 feet

late tonight.

- Flood stage is 32.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

