WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 346 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in California... Guadalupe River above Alamaden Expressway affecting Santa Clara County. .Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Impacts from flooding will continue to affect the area. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Guadalupe River above Alamaden Expressway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 PM PST Monday the stage was 6.47 feet. - Forecast...Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Impacts from flooding will continue to affect the area. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood