WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

1038 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, Alameda and Contra Costa.

* WHEN...Until 145 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams

continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be

passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1037 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Oakland, Fremont, Hayward, Concord, Berkeley, Richmond,

Antioch, San Leandro, Livermore, Mountain View, Alameda, San

Ramon, Pleasanton, Union City, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg,

Dublin, Newark, Danville and Martinez.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Most of Central California

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks

and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

