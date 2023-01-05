WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

226 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

California...

Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville affecting Sonoma

County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Russian River at Johnsons Beach near Guerneville.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:00 AM PST Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 30.8 feet just

after midnight tonight and is no longer anticipated to reach

flood stage. Additional rises are possible thereafter,

especially into the weekend and early next week as additional

rainfall is expected across the river basin.

