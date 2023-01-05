WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 1228 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flood Warning will expire at 1230 AM PST early this morning for portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Santa Clara. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, additional rain showers are anticipated through early Thursday morning and water continues to recede from previous rainfall. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather