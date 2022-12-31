WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

546 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

county, Alameda.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 546 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the

warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Fremont and Sunol.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Fresno, Madera and Tulare.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

- At 547 PM PST, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in

the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

Three Rivers, Yosemite Lakes, Balch Power House, Fence

Meadow, Wishon Dam, Trimmer Springs, Dinkey Creek, Lake

Wishon, Squaw Valley, Azalea Campground, Crystal Springs

Campground, Grant Grove Visitor Center, Grant Grove, Sunset

Campground, Pinehurst, West Woodchuck Meadow, Hume Lake,

Shaver Lake 3ne, Park Ridge and Tamarack Summit.

