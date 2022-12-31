WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

956 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 10 AM PST this morning for a

portion of northern California, including the following county, Napa.

Widespread urban and small stream flooding will slowly ease as the

heaviest rain begins to shift south of Napa. Please continue to heed

remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for a

portion of northern California.

