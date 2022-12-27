WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

545 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

.Moderate to heavy rain has been falling across portions of the Bay

Area since last night. Law enforcement has had reports of roadway

flooding so we are issuing a Flood Advisory as steady rain will

continue through the morning hours.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, including

Pacifica, Half Moon Bay and parts of HWY 1, the city of San Jose,

Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Santa Cruz and HWY 17 through the Santa Cruz

Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 545 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Jose, San Francisco, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Daly City,

Mountain View, Milpitas, Palo Alto, South San Francisco,

Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Watsonville, Gilroy, San Bruno,

Campbell, Morgan Hill, Pacifica, Saratoga, Los Gatos and Los

Altos.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY

AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002

(Greater Lake Tahoe)...CAZ072 (Greater Lake Tahoe (CA))

* WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH in the mountains.

* WHERE...Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy

49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south,

including the greater Lake Tahoe area.

* WHEN...In effect from Tue 07:00 PST to Wed 07:00 PST.

* IMPACTS...A winter storm with gale-force winds, rain on snow

followed by high-intensity snowfall, and feet of new snow

accumulation will result in widespread avalanche activity in the

mountains. Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas.

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in, near, or below

avalanche terrain is not recommended and should be avoided. Any

steep slopes could be dangerous.

Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the

coverage area of this or any avalanche center.

