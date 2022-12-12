WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1241 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

SLIPPERY ROADS IN THE NAPA COUNTY MOUNTAINS

At 12:26 AM, broadcast media reported that Highway 29 was closed

between Calistoga and the Napa/Lake county line due to snow.

Earlier rain and snow in the area, combined with cold temperatures

preventing melting and freezing water on the road, will cause icy

roads and hazardous travel conditions. People should avoid

unnecessary travel and if possible, should delay travel until road

conditions improve.

Current forecast is that road conditions will start to improve by

8 AM and should be clear by around 10 AM.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather