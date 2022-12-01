WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 1046 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 .A cold front is approaching the Central Coast. Moderate to heavy rain will develop from late morning through around 230 pm this afternoon. Minor urban and small stream flooding will be likely in low-lying areas and near storm drains not cleared ahead of the storm. Small rocks and debris may impact portions of Highway 1 along the Big Sur Coast. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following county, Monterey. * WHEN...Until 230 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1037 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.1 and 0.4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Tassajara Hot Springs, Jamesburg, Lucia, Gorda, Big Sur Village, Pacific Grove, Carmel-By-The- Sea, Esalen Institute, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Partington Ridge, Andrew Molera State Park, Del Monte Forest, Castroville and Prunedale. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather