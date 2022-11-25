WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Francisco CA 333 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Buoy data is reporting periods of 17 seconds or less, so the Beach Hazard Statement will be allowed to expire at 4 AM. When visiting the beach, always use caution and never turn your back to the ocean! _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather