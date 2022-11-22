WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

421 AM PST Tue Nov 22 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents

expected, especially for northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach

without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects

such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Long period northwest swell arrives early

Thursday morning, with periods of around 19 to 21 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30

minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks

and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the

water and never turn your back on the ocean. Do not let pets or

children unattended near the water.

